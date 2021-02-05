Winter returns: Calgary hit with snow, plunging temperatures ahead of weekend

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of somewhat mild winter weather, Calgarians are bracing for temperatures to drop over the next few days thanks to a polar vortex.

Starting on Saturday, daily high temperatures are forecast to hover in the -20 C range for a few days.

Snow was also once again blanketing the city Friday, with roughly five to 10 cm expected to fall by Friday night, according to Global Calgary weather specialist Gemma Lynne Stroobant.

Stroobant said an additional five cm was expected to fall Saturday.

The snowy weather was a factor a number of collisions on Friday afternoon, with Calgary police shutting down a portion of Deerfoot Trail on McKnight Boulevard and Memorial Drive because of “multiple collisions.” Traffic was diverted in both directions on the highway, police said.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE – Deerfoot Trail between McKnight Boulevard and Memorial Drive is temporarily closed in both directions as we deal with multiple collisions. Please find alternate routes and take care if you are on the roads. #yycroads #yyctraffic #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 5, 2021

According to EMS, a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Deerfoot Trail between McKnight Boulevard and 32 Avenue, involving at least one car and at least one semi truck, sent two people to hospital.

Traffic was at a stand still Friday afternoon after a blast of winter weather led to multiple crashes on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail. Global News

The coming cold snap forced WinSport to close their ski and snowboard hill on Sunday and Monday.

The hill should be open on Friday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., but officials advised guests to keep an eye on winsport.ca for updates.

In addition, WinSport’s tube park will be closed Friday through Sunday, with plans to reopen on Feb. 12.

