COVID-19: 3 new cases, 11 active outbreaks for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports three new cases of COVID-19, while there remain 11 active outbreaks in its jurisdiction.

Two new cases were reported in Northumberland County and one in the City of Kawartha Lakes. As of Friday at 1:10 p.m., there are 77 active cases — 59 in the Kawarthas, 16 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County.

On Friday, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay reported a case of COVID-19 which the Trillium Lakelands District School Board has confirmed is a student case.

There is also one more hospitalized case since Thursday with five now hospitalized (details unavailable). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one inpatient. One patient in the health unit’s jurisdiction has been removed from an intensive care unit since Thursday.

Of the health unit’s 907 cases, 788 have been resolved — five more since Thursday — which is 87 per cent.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 5. HKPR District Health Unit

Active outbreaks for the health unit include:

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Caressant Care Mary St. nursing home: Declared Jan. 23 — two employees test positive. The employees returned to work on Monday, according to Caressant Care.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — nine resident deaths and 47 active cases (29 residents and 18 staff members) at the 96-bed facility — down from 52 active cases on Thursday (32 residents and 20 staff members).

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Three active cases among inmates as of Thursday, down from four Wednesday, according to the province. Two staff members have also tested positive.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday. The home says all residents tested negative as of Wednesday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes stated.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths; 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 55 deaths for the health unit — 46 in the Kawarthas (28 are associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in spring 2020). The other deaths are in Northumberland County.

Twelve people on Friday have been identified as high-risk contacts, up from 10 reported on Thursday.

