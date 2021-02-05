Health officials give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus situation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Two additional deaths from the virus were reported Thursday, along with 110 new cases.

On Thursday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said his government is considering further loosening some of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing restaurants, bars and gyms to reopen at 25 per cent capacity.

He said Manitoba’s COVID-19 curve continues to bend in the right direction after the province eased tough restrictions implemented in November, but he added the province must move cautiously in light of the risks associated with vaccine delays and new COVID-19 variants.

The latest cases Thursday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 29,968.

Since March, 837 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.