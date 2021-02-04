Manitoba premier, top doc hold coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s chief public health officer will give an update on measures against COVID-19 Thursday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Provincial health officials reported three additional deaths and 126 new cases Wednesday.

Earlier in the week Manitoba saw its lowest daily cases reported since mid-October, when 83 new cases were identified Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

