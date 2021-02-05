Outside police service to investigate downtown Barrie, Ont. arrest, officer’s conduct

The Barrie police chief has asked an outside police service to independently investigate the events that led up to the arrest of a 20-year-old man on Dunlop Street East on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, a video circulating on social media showed a Barrie police officer holding a young man down on the ground during an arrest.

“Get the f–k off of me,” the young man is heard saying to the officer. “I’m not even resisting — get off of me.”

Voices are then heard in the video, telling the young man to “stop resisting” while an officer is still holding him down. The video then appears to show the officer holding an electric stun gun and hitting the man.

Story continues below advertisement

Close to the end of the video, another officer is seen running over and flipping the young man over with the initial officer.

It’s unclear the exact events that led up to the incident.

“The images captured in the video are concerning to both the public and myself,” said Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood in a statement.

The Barrie Police Service said the officer involved with the arrest has been reassigned to alternate duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Barrie Police Service holds its members to the highest levels of accountability, and public trust and confidence in our members is of the utmost importance,” the service said.

On Friday, Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said no one was injured as a result of the interaction that took place on Dunlop Street.

As soon as arrangements are made with the outside police service, the Barrie Police Service said it will provide the investigating agency’s contact information for any witnesses of the occurrence.

On Thursday, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said he’s seen the videos of the “violent arrest” in downtown Barrie and that the situation will be “fully investigated.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I won’t be ignoring this, and once we have all the details, there will be full accountability,” Lehman said.

I've seen the videos of the violent arrest on Dunlop Street. This will be fully investigated. I won't be ignoring this, and once we have all the details, there will be full accountability. — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) February 5, 2021

On Thursday, Barrie Ward 2 Coun. Keenan Aylwin said he’s “deeply saddened and disturbed by the violence in the video.”

“While I don’t have all the information and the investigation hasn’t been completed, there are several things in that video that are unacceptable,” Aylwin said on Twitter.

“There must be accountability for the officer who perpetrated the violence and for the others who stood by and let it continue.”

While I don’t have all the information and the investigation hasn’t been completed, there are several things in that video that are unacceptable. There must be accountability for the officer who perpetrated the violence and for the others who stood by and let it continue. 2/5 — Keenan Aylwin 🌹 (@KeenanAylwin) February 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement