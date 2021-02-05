Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario labour minister says economy reopening details coming next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2021 10:58 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Several small business across Canada vow to defy lockdown restrictions next week' Coronavirus: Several small business across Canada vow to defy lockdown restrictions next week
WATCH ABOVE: Mark Carcasole speaks with an Oshawa, Ont., gym owner who says the move to reopen is a last resort.

TORONTO — Ontario’s labour minister says Premier Doug Ford will announce details on reopening the province’s economy next week.

Monte McNaughton did not provide further specifics, but his comments come as the province’s current state of emergency is set to expire on Tuesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Several small business across Canada pledge to defy lockdown restrictions

Ford and his cabinet are meeting today to discuss the government’s options surrounding the emergency order.

Ontario’s Solicitor General’s office says no decisions have been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford warns of ‘turbulent waters’ ahead in fight against COVID-19

A provincial lockdown was imposed in late December and was followed by the state of emergency and a stay-at-home order that took effect Jan. 14 as COVID-19 rates surged.

Cases have since declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
