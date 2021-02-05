Menu

Parts of Saskatchewan under an extreme cold warning

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 9:46 am
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning as an Arctic ridge of high pressure sinks over central and southern parts of Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning as an Arctic ridge of high pressure sinks over central and southern parts of Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

An extreme cold warning is in place Friday for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

Environment Canada says an Arctic ridge of high pressure is allowing a very cold air mass from the north to sink over central and southern parts of the province.

Read more: Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan

Extreme wind chill values of -40 or colder are expected during the morning.

“The wind chill doesn’t change the value of the temperature. It doesn’t make it colder, it just makes it feel like it’s colder because any little bit of wind will quickly carry any heat away from your body,” explained Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Values are expected to ease slightly during the day before another round of more expansive cold settles in Friday night.

Lang said the temperature could hit -40 C without the wind chill by Monday.

Read more: Edmonton activates extreme weather response with overnight transit to shelters

“It does look like Monday will probably be the coldest day, probably the coldest day so far this winter,” she told Global News.

Temperatures should slowly return to seasonable later next week, Lang added.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions.
Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you're not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions. SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Story continues below advertisement

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Click to play video 'Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan' Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan
Frigid blast of Arctic air descending on Saskatchewan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
