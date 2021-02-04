Edmonton activates extreme weather response with overnight transit to shelters

Send this page to someone via email

Effective Thursday, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response.

That means two ETS bus loops will be operating overnight, travelling between emergency shelters, transit centres and other key locations.

“Community agency staff will be onboard each bus to provide support, including screening community members for COVID-19, providing masks to those who cannot supply their own, and determining the most appropriate shelter to meet individual needs,” says a statement on Homeward Trust’s website.

The ETS buses will take a north loop and a south loop.

The service is free, Homeward Trust said.

“During this activation, ETS will also continue its practice of picking up passengers at most stops when the weather is -20C and below with wind chill.” Tweet This

The extreme weather response will run a minimum of three consecutive nights and, based on the weather forecast, may continue until Feb. 13.

“The activation may include other measures if conditions call for it, and will be added as necessary.”

The forecast has Edmonton plunging to lows of -29 C on Friday and -36 C Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast highs for the next five days range from -20 C to -25 C.

“Those of us who have homes and have places where we can shelter, we get a break from the cold,” said Scarlet Bjornsen with the Bissell Centre. “The homeless population — they don’t get a break from that cold.

“It’s very isolating, it’s very hard. It presents way more challenges.”

The Bissell Centre has increased its capacity from 300 to 350 during the cold snap but the shelter is still at capacity. That’s why the overnight bus service and other 24/7 shuttles are crucial, Bjornsen said.

“Transportation is also challenging for people who are experiencing homelessness,” she said. “If you arrive at the shelter and they don’t have space or capacity for you to be there, you have to make your way to another shelter.”

Bjornsen urges anyone who sees somebody outside in distress to call 211.

“There will be a crisis team that will make their way to that person as soon as possible and get them to warmth and get them to safety.”

The Bissell Centre is in need of warm gloves, jackets and menswear. More information about donating winter clothes and other goods is available here.

“We’re always going to want to do our very best to keep community members warm and safe and so our number one priority when cold weather hits is making sure they have appropriate clothing,” Bjornsen said.