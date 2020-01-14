How rare is Edmonton’s extreme cold snap? Debunking weather myths

Send this page to someone via email

There is no doubt that it is very, very cold in Alberta right now.

In fact, Environment Canada expanded extreme cold warnings across the entire province on Monday afternoon.

Frigid Arctic air has swept across most of Western Canada, delivering bone-chilling cold to much of Saskatchewan, all of Alberta, large sections of Yukon, Northwest Territories and, most uncharacteristically, much of British Columbia.

On Tuesday morning in Edmonton, temperatures were -34 C with a wind chill of -44.

That is frigid without question. But when it comes to records and data, it’s important to differentiate between the number on the thermostat/thermometer (degrees in Celsius) and what “it feels like” outside (the wind chill).

“There is a big difference between observed temperatures on a thermometer and wind chill,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “When the term is used as seemingly interchangeable, I think this is where a lot of misconceptions start to form.”

It is brutally — dangerously — cold. But is it rare? You may have read headlines claiming Edmonton’s deep freeze will be “record-breaking” or that Edmonton will be the coldest place on earth.

Not true, says Beyer.

“This isn’t the coldest place in the world; it’s not even the coldest place in Canada,” Beyer said, pointing to Mayo Airport in Yukon registering -49 C — without the wind chill.

“It is not record-breaking for Edmonton, with record lows being 10 degrees colder than today in our area,” he said Tuesday.

The cold-weather record for Jan. 14 was set in 1950, Beyer explained.

To put this cold in perspective… although extremely and arguably dangerously cold… our -34°C to start the day is actually 10°C WARMER than the record of -44°C set back in 1950 on this day. #yeg #yegwx — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 14, 2020

This type of cold snap is also not unusual for the region.

For example, the last time Edmonton temperatures dipped below -30 C was less than a year ago, on Feb. 25, 2019. That day was -30.3 C, and temperatures dropped below -30 C four times that month, along with three additional days below -29 C.

“Not to take away from the fact that these are extremely cold and dangerous temperatures, but this isn’t abnormal,” Beyer explained.

“Based on government historical weather data, Edmonton sees an average of three days below -30 C per year based on the 30-year average from 1981 to 2010.”

There is one record Edmonton could potentially break this week, but the previous record only dates back to 1997. If Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings start below -30 C, Edmonton will have recorded four consecutive -30 C days for the first time in 23 years.

The next four mornings could be below -30°C in Edmonton. The last time we have had four consecutive -30°C days was 23 years ago in 1997! #yeg #yegwx #yegcold pic.twitter.com/qFgoQ9aRCh — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 13, 2020

So, if it’s not that uncommon and not incredibly record-breaking, why does this particular cold snap seem especially hard to take?

“I think it’s a bit of a shock to most, mostly because we are coming off the heels of a very mild period to begin our winter season, with a handful of snowfalls and cold temperatures leading to this extreme cold,” Beyer said.

That doesn’t discount that it is very cold and will remain so for a couple more days. For Edmonton, Beyer is forecasting a high of -28 C on Wednesday and a high of -26 C with snow on Thursday.

The extreme cold warnings are expected to stay in place at least through Wednesday.

In addition to the extreme cold we may deal with poor air quality today in #yeg. We're burning extra pollutants from warming up cars, running furnaces and industry exhaust. The combination of high pressure and light wind will keep all these particulates trapped at the surface. — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 14, 2020

— With a file from the Canadian Press