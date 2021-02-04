Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Quebec family creates drinkable yoghurt to honour late daughter

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Click to play video 'Quebec family in mourning' Quebec family in mourning
WATCH: It's been seven months since three-year-old Frederique Kaiser drowned in her family's backyard pool. To honor the little girl's life, her family has created a yogurt drink that is being sold in IGA grocery stores across the province. As Global's Brittany Henriques explains, the family plans to donate the proceeds of the sales to the Quebec Lifesaving Society.

On the seven-month anniversary of their child’s drowning death, a Quebec family is celebrating new life — the birth of a new drinkable yoghurt named after their late daughter with proceeds going to the Lifesaving Society.

After a painful summer grieving the loss of three-year-old Frederique, the Kaiser family has found a new purpose.

“We want to get the message out there and help save lives,” said Frederique’s father Christian Kaiser, who is co-owner of Laiterie Chagnon. “Why not take this product and help save lives and have other families not have to go through what we have gone through.”

 

Proceeds from sales of Fredou drinkable yoghurts will be donated to the Lifesaving Society.
Proceeds from sales of Fredou drinkable yoghurts will be donated to the Lifesaving Society. Agro Québec

Frederique Kaiser drowned in her family pool on July 4, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Without a splash, without a sound — she jumped into the pool without her life jacket, the family said.

READ MORE: Quebec drownings up sharply in 2020 as advocates say pandemic, warm summer to blame

“It’s not easy to see your inanimate child (right there in front of you). It’s an image that’ll stay in my head for the rest of my life,” said Marie-Pier Lévesque, Frederique’s mother.

The little girl was full of life and to honour that, the family created her favourite treat bearing her nickname “Fredou.”

The face of Fredou yoghurt is Fredou herself as a little calf with her signature pigtails. The rainbow crest is a symbol of her vivacious personality and her love for all things colourful and magical.

Trending Stories
Frederique Kaiser with her signature pigtails.
Frederique Kaiser with her signature pigtails. Courtesy: Marie-Pier Levesque
“She wanted to come in the barn, she [would] stamp her feet if she couldn’t see her little cows,” said Kaiser.
Story continues below advertisement

The new drinkable yoghurt created at Laiterie Chagnon in Waterloo, Que., will be sold at IGA stores across the province. Proceeds of each yoghurt will be donated to the Lifesaving Society’s  “swim to survive” program which teaches children how to swim.

Read more: Quebec seeing spike in drownings compared to rest of Canada: Lifesaving Society

“Fredou will be everywhere in all Quebec homes — my Fredou lives everywhere,” said Lévesque.

Fredou drinkable yoghurts in four flavours: White chocolate, wild berries, vanilla and Frederique’s favourite strawberry.
Fredou drinkable yoghurts in four flavours: White chocolate, wild berries, vanilla and Frederique’s favourite strawberry. Facebook: Marie-Pier Levesque

Rule number one is to never take your eyes off a child in the pool, said the family.

According to the Lifesaving Society, only 20 per cent of children can swim to survive in a deep end.

“When we have a three-hour session inside of a swimming pool, we increase the 20 per cent to 50 per cent. If we can add more hours like six hours, [the survival rate] is close to 80 per cent,” said Lifesaving Society’s Director General Raynald Hawkins.
Story continues below advertisement

The Lifesaving Society recorded 95 deaths by drowning in 2020, compared to 58 in 2019.

Click to play video 'A near miss pushed St-Lazare family to speak out about water safety' A near miss pushed St-Lazare family to speak out about water safety
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrowningLifesaving SocietyRaynald HawkinsIn MemoriamQuebec DrowningSociété de sauvetageChristian KaiserFredouLaiterie ChagnonMarie-Pier Lévesqueyoghurt
Flyers
More weekly flyers