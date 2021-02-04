COVID-19: Active cases fall to 31 with 7 more resolved in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reports 556 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared — up from 554 reported on Wednesday. One case was removed from a previous day, the health unit notes. The health unit says all data provided in the tracker are subject to change.

Of the 556 cases, 516 are now resolved (92.8 per cent) — putting the number of active cases to 31 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. There were 36 reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 4. Peterborough Public Health

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reports 105 of the 554 cases have been linked to outbreaks.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Thursday that there are currently five inpatients with COVID-19 at the hospital — up from four reported Wednesday. There have been 12 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives.

The health unit reports there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC.

There are currently 64 close contacts for the health unit, down from 67 reported on Wednesday

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020.

The health unit reports more than 41,850 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.