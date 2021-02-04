Menu

Canada

Student tests positive for COVID-19 at École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 3:05 pm
A students at École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Limestone District School Board has announced a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

According to the board, a student at École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School, a French immersion and English elementary school, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

“Please note, it has been determined that these cases pose no risk to students or staff. As such, no cohorts will be required to isolate at this time,” a statement from the board said.

Read more: Southeastern Ontario schools allowed to return to in-class learning Jan. 25

For that reason, the school will remain open.

The board noted that there are three instances in which a positive case linked to the school would not pose any risk to others: if the person is learning or teaching virtually; if the person was already isolating; or if the person was not present at the school when they were infectious.

The board said KFL&A Public Health is working with the school to prevent spread of the virus both in the school and the community.

