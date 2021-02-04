2021 SAG Awards nominations: A complete list of TV and movies nominees

Send this page to someone via email

The nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in.

The films that will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category this year, are Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Battling it out for the female lead actor SAG Award are Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan. The lead male actor prize will go to either Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman or Steven Yeun.

Boseman received two posthumous nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark will compete for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

Canadian comedy darling Schitt’s Creek was among the other notable television nominees, with a total of five nods.

Typically held in January, the SAG Awards were shifted back a few months to April 4 due to the pandemic. The SAG Award winners are usually a strong indicator of who will win the Oscars; that ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 25.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominations during an Instagram Live held on Thursday morning.

The winners of the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

