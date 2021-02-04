2021 SAG Awards nominations: A complete list of TV and movies nominees

The nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in.
The films that will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category this year, are Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Battling it out for the female lead actor SAG Award are Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan. The lead male actor prize will go to either Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman or Steven Yeun.
Boseman received two posthumous nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.
Meanwhile, Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark will compete for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.
Canadian comedy darling Schitt’s Creek was among the other notable television nominees, with a total of five nods.
Typically held in January, the SAG Awards were shifted back a few months to April 4 due to the pandemic. The SAG Award winners are usually a strong indicator of who will win the Oscars; that ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 25.
Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominations during an Instagram Live held on Thursday morning.
The winners of the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.
Check out the list of nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
