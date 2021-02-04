Menu

Entertainment

2021 SAG Awards nominations: A complete list of TV and movies nominees

By Sarah Curran ETCanada.com
Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Chadwick Boseman stars in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'. David Lee / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in.

The films that will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category this year, are Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Battling it out for the female lead actor SAG Award are Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan. The lead male actor prize will go to either Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman or Steven Yeun.

Boseman received two posthumous nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

READ MORE: Celebrities react to SAG nominations

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark will compete for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award.

Canadian comedy darling Schitt’s Creek was among the other notable television nominees, with a total of five nods.

Typically held in January, the SAG Awards were shifted back a few months to April 4 due to the pandemic. The SAG Award winners are usually a strong indicator of who will win the Oscars; that ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 25.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominations during an Instagram Live held on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Lily Collins, Daveed Diggs announce SAG Awards nominations live

The winners of the 27th SAG Awards will be revealed during a live telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Global.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

READ MORE: SAG Awards push ceremony to April to avoid Grammys conflict

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
