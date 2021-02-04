Guelph police want to identify man seen talking to children on tobogganing hill

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are trying to identify a man who was seen talking with children at a tobogganing hill on Wednesday evening.

A concerned parent who was at the hill with her children called police to report the interaction at Pine Ridge Park in the city’s south end at around 7 p.m.

“While the caller was making her way up the hill, an adult male approached the children waiting at the top, saying he was looking for his son,” police said.

“The male then said he would check at home and went to sit in his vehicle, but did not leave the area.”

Police said he was driving a grey SUV similar to a GMC Acadian or GMC Terrain.

The man is described as caucasian, 35 to 40 years of age, wearing a dark blue or black toque with a stripe and a long dark-coloured wool coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.