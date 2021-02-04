Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police want to identify man seen talking to children on tobogganing hill

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 10:39 am
Guelph police are looking to speak with a man.
Guelph police are looking to speak with a man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are trying to identify a man who was seen talking with children at a tobogganing hill on Wednesday evening.

A concerned parent who was at the hill with her children called police to report the interaction at Pine Ridge Park in the city’s south end at around 7 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

“While the caller was making her way up the hill, an adult male approached the children waiting at the top, saying he was looking for his son,” police said.

Trending Stories

“The male then said he would check at home and went to sit in his vehicle, but did not leave the area.”

Police said he was driving a grey SUV similar to a GMC Acadian or GMC Terrain.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 36 coronavirus fines laid in Guelph during stay-at-home order

The man is described as caucasian, 35 to 40 years of age, wearing a dark blue or black toque with a stripe and a long dark-coloured wool coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph police Pine Ridge ParkGuelph tobogganing hillMan talking to childrenPine Ridge Park guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers