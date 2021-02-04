Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

By Matt Carty Global News
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating a fatal Thursday morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road.

Read more: 12-year-old Guelph boy killed in North Dumfries 3-vehicle collision

Investigators closed the area to traffic for the rest of the morning and had asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police announced at 1:30 p.m. that the roads had reopened.

Trending Stories

No other information was provided.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphFatal CrashGuelph PoliceGuelph Newspedestrian killedGuelph crashGuelph fatal crashPedestrian killed Guelphguelph police speedvale elmiraguelph speedvale elmira crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers