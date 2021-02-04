Guelph police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a fatal Thursday morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road.

Investigators closed the area to traffic for the rest of the morning and had asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police announced at 1:30 p.m. that the roads had reopened.

No other information was provided.

More to come…

Please avoid the area of Elmira Road North & Speedvale Avenue West. A serious motor vehicle collision has occurred involving a pedestrian & the intersection is currently closed while the investigation takes place. More details to come. #Guelph @GuelphPSTraffic @cityofguelph – KG — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) February 4, 2021

