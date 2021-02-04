Quebec reports 1,093 new cases, 42 more deaths tied to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

As the health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 1,093 new cases and 42 more deaths tied to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Health authorities say 15 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others have been retroactively added to the growing tally.

The caseload stands at 266,672 while recoveries have topped 243,000. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 9,941 Quebecers to date, which represents nearly half of the country’s deaths related to COVID-19.

The province continued to see hospitalizations drop Thursday. There are 36 fewer patients for a total of 1,070.

Of those patients, 175 are in intensive care units, a decrease of two compared to the previous day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé commented on the latest updates Thursday, encouraging Quebecers to abide by public health measures.

“We must continue all our efforts to limit the spread of the virus and be able to gradually increase our level of surgeries in our hospitals,” he wrote on Twitter.

Quebec administered 31,095 tests Tuesday, the latest day for which screening information is provided. Over the course of the pandemic, more than 5.9 million tests have been provided.

When it comes to inoculation, 2,300 doses were given Wednesday. Since December, 243,955 vaccines have been administered.

Danielle McCann, the province’s minister responsible for higher education, is expected to provide an update in the afternoon, where she will discuss the government’s plan to allow universities and CEGEPs to gradually reopen next week.