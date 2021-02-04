Nova Scotia fisheries receive nearly $45 million in funding from federal, provincial governments

Send this page to someone via email

Seafood businesses in Nova Scotia are set to receive nearly $45 million in funding in a joint effort from the federal and provincial governments, Nova Scotia announced on Thursday.

The funding will come from the $400-million Atlantic Fisheries Fund.

The $44.7 million announced on Thursday is being split between 11 different companies to assist the sector to be more effective and sustainable, the province said in a press release.

“Nova Scotia’s seafood quality is world-renowned and this support for our fishery sector will enhance equipment, innovation, productivity and COVID-19 protections,” said Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia’s minister of fisheries and aquaculture.

“It will help our seafood industry remain safe and sustainable and provide top-quality seafood products to the world. We are excited to join with our federal partners in making these important investments.”

The Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia will receive nearly $4.5 million to maximize the productivity of shellfish sites.

Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association will receive $6 million to help create functioning live wells on lobster vessels for improving quality.

Canso Seafoods will receive $1.25 million to provide innovative equipment for new product lines.

Cape d’Or Sustainable Seafoods will receive $3 million to help expand the capacity of its land-based certified organic salmon farm.

The Coldwater Lobster Association will receive $3.1 million for lobster quality enhancement projects.

The Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance will receive $14.5 million to support equipment and innovation activities for its members.

Perennia Food and Agriculture will receive $3 million for support its COVID-19 response and to help expand its export markets.

Scotia Harvest Inc. will receive $3.8 million to help provide a new processing facility for groundfish.

Sustainable Fish Farming (Canada) Ltd. will receive $4 million to help expand its capacity to 1,000 metric tonnes of land.

Victoria Co-Op Fisheries will receive $1.5 million to modernize its processing facilities.

Colwell was joined by the federal minister of fisheries and oceans Canada, Bernadette Jordan, who made the announcement virtually on Thursday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our fisheries with unique challenges and the Atlantic Fisheries Fund is well-positioned to help industry respond to these challenges and move forward,” said Jordan.

Nova Scotia says its fish and seafood industry supports about 18,000 direct jobs and had exports worth about $2.3 billion in 2019, representing 38 per cent of the province’s total exports.

Any company in the fish and seafood sector is eligible to apply to the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.

—With files from The Canadian Press

