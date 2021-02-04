Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU identifies 34-year-old man who died following arrest by London police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Ontario’s police watchdog continues to investigate after a man arrested by London police on Monday died in hospital the following day.
Ontario’s police watchdog continues to investigate after a man arrested by London police on Monday died in hospital the following day. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog continues to investigate after a man arrested by London police on Monday died in hospital the following day.

The man has been identified as Fabian Hart, 34, of London.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers with the London Police Service arrested Hart for failing to comply with conditions at roughly 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Read more: London police chief, mayor condemn anti-Semitic graffiti in downtown core

He was taken to police headquarters, processed, and placed in a cell, the SIU says.

Trending Stories

The following day, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the SIU says the man told officers he wasn’t feeling well. While in custody, Hart went into medical distress. The SIU says officers performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported to hospital by EMS. London police say he was pronounced dead shortly after 9:40 a.m. The post-mortem took place Wednesday morning in London.

Read more: Real estate market remains hot as prices reach new high in London area: LSTAR

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceLondonLondon PoliceDeathSIUSpecial Investigations UnitEMSDeath Investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers