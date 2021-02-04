SIU identifies 34-year-old man who died following arrest by London police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog continues to investigate after a man arrested by London police on Monday died in hospital the following day.

The man has been identified as Fabian Hart, 34, of London.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, officers with the London Police Service arrested Hart for failing to comply with conditions at roughly 3:30 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to police headquarters, processed, and placed in a cell, the SIU says.

The following day, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the SIU says the man told officers he wasn’t feeling well. While in custody, Hart went into medical distress. The SIU says officers performed first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported to hospital by EMS. London police say he was pronounced dead shortly after 9:40 a.m. The post-mortem took place Wednesday morning in London.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.