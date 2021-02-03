Menu

Canada

Death investigation prompts heavy London police presence on Stanley Street

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
London police on scene of a death investigation on Stanley Street on Feb. 3, 2021.
London police on scene of a death investigation on Stanley Street on Feb. 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Police in London Ont., are investigating a death on Stanley Street, southwest of the forks of the Thames River.

Police say that officers were called to a residence just before noon “in relation to a deceased person located inside a home.”

Read more: Man charged with second degree murder following Corunna, Ont., woman’s death

“There will be a heavy police presence at the address, and we’re asking members of the public to please avoid the area,” police said shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Stanley Street is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians between Wortley and Wharncliffe roads, according to police.

At this point, police have not provided any information about the nature of the death, including whether or not it is considered suspicious, nor have police provided any information about the deceased individual.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police on scene of a death investigation on Stanley Street on Feb. 3, 2021.
Police on scene of a death investigation on Stanley Street on Feb. 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

More information to come.

