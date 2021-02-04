Trio face charges after assault, firearm incident on McDonnel St. in Peterborough

Three people are now facing charges in connection with an incident Wednesday morning in the McDonnel Street and Stewart Street area of Peterborough.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m., officers received a call about a man allegedly threatening another man with a gun and who had allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment at TVM Manor.
Police, including the emergency response team, attended the scene. Officers were able to secure the man’s surrender as well as a man and woman living in the apartment.
Police initially said two people were arrested in the incident but issued an update on Thursday morning with more details and a third arrest.
Shaka Sarpey-Birch, 18, of Cote-Saint-Luc, Que., was arrested and faces five firearm-related charges, one count of assault, two counts of uttering threats and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
The two residents were also charged. A 27-year-old man was charged with breaching an undertaking not to be in contact with the woman. A 23-year-old woman was charged with failure to comply with a release order.
Both will also appear in court on Thursday.
