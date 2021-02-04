Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trio face charges after assault, firearm incident on McDonnel St. in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Peterborough Police seize loaded gun, arrest two suspects in McDonnel Street incident' Peterborough Police seize loaded gun, arrest two suspects in McDonnel Street incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside TVM Manor on McDonnel and Stewart St. in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Three people are now facing charges in connection with an incident Wednesday morning in the McDonnel Street and Stewart Street area of Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 a.m., officers received a call about a man allegedly threatening another man with a gun and who had allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment at TVM Manor.

Police, including the emergency response team, attended the scene. Officers were able to secure the man’s surrender as well as a man and woman living in the apartment.

Read more: Peterborough police seize loaded firearm, arrest 2 following McDonnel Street incident

Police initially said two people were arrested in the incident but issued an update on Thursday morning with more details and a third arrest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Shaka Sarpey-Birch, 18, of Cote-Saint-Luc, Que., was arrested and faces five firearm-related charges, one count of assault, two counts of uttering threats and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

The two residents were also charged. A 27-year-old man was charged with breaching an undertaking not to be in contact with the woman. A 23-year-old woman was charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Both will also appear in court on Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceFirearmPeterborough crimeMcDonnel Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers