Peterborough police seize loaded firearm, arrest 2 following McDonnel Street incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Peterborough Police seize loaded gun, arrest two suspects in McDonnel Street incident' Peterborough Police seize loaded gun, arrest two suspects in McDonnel Street incident
A heavy police presence was seen outside TVM Manor on McDonnel and Stewart St. in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Two people have been arrested following an incident involving a firearm in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for service around 9 a.m. but have not provided any details about the incident on McDonnel Street. There was a heavy police presence along the street including members of the emergency response team. An ambulance was also on standby near the building.

Read more: Peterborough man faces weapons charges after aiming crossbow, pellet gun at victim: police

Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Harrison Perkins says officers were focusing on TVM Manor, an apartment complex at McDonnel and Stewart streets.

McDonnel Street was closed during the investigation and reopened just before 11 a.m.

At 10:50 a.m., police issued a statement saying two people have been arrested and a loaded firearm was seized.

Police said more details would be released when available.

Members of the Peterborough emergency response team outside TVM Manor on McDonnel St. on Wednesday morning.
Members of the Peterborough emergency response team outside TVM Manor on McDonnel St. on Wednesday morning. Global News Peterborough

— More to come.

