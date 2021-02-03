Peterborough police seize loaded firearm, arrest 2 following McDonnel Street incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been arrested following an incident involving a firearm in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call for service around 9 a.m. but have not provided any details about the incident on McDonnel Street. There was a heavy police presence along the street including members of the emergency response team. An ambulance was also on standby near the building.

Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Harrison Perkins says officers were focusing on TVM Manor, an apartment complex at McDonnel and Stewart streets.

TRAFFIC: McDonnel Street has reopened to traffic following a @PtboPolice investigation at TVM Manor earlier this morning #ptbonews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

McDonnel Street was closed during the investigation and reopened just before 11 a.m.

At 10:50 a.m., police issued a statement saying two people have been arrested and a loaded firearm was seized.

Police said more details would be released when available.

Members of the Peterborough emergency response team outside TVM Manor on McDonnel St. on Wednesday morning. Global News Peterborough

— More to come.

Advertisement