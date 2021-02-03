Family of 4-year-old Adam Komar, killed in Beamsville accident, grateful for support

Send this page to someone via email

A family that lost their eldest son to a tragic sledding accident in Beamsville, Ont., has seen a GoFundMe campaign to cover ‘unexpected costs’ surpass its goal on Wednesday.

The uncle of four-year-old Adam Komar told Global News he is grateful for the support and prayers his nephew and family have been receiving from the community over the last few days, following the tragic accident near Greenlane Road and Bartlett Street on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 1.

“We all believe in the power of prayer, so would be happy if all who are touched by the tragedy reach out to God to help us,” said Andrei Komar, the uncle of Adam’s father Michael Komar.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says Komar was riding down a slope near a fenced residential area when he entered the roadway and was hit by a passing pick-up truck.

Niagara EMS says the boy suffered “a traumatic head injury” and died from his injuries in hospital.

The GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend who lives in the same neighbourhood as Komar has surpassed its $25,000 goal by around $9,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Adam had a big, conscientious heart and always talked about growing up and doing great things to help people,” organizer Ola Stirtzinger said in a post.

Stirtzinger says leftover money from the campaign will be donated back into the community in Adam’s name.

Sledding accident victim Adam Komar leaves behind his younger brother Daniel, father Michael and mother Margaret. GoFundMe

Andrei Komar says Adam will be buried beside his father and mother later this week and says there’s really no one to blame for the tragedy.

“What else is there to say other than an accident ended the life of a little boy and has greatly affected those who remain to grieve,” Komar said.

“There will not be a “blame game” as that isn’t fair.”

Adam leaves behind his younger brother Daniel, father Michael and mother Margaret.

Niagara police say the incident remains under investigation.