Boy dead after hit by vehicle in Niagara Region: police

Niagara police say a child has died after a motor vehicle collision in Lincoln, Ont., on Monday afternoon.
Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. and discovered the boy in an area near Greenlane at Bartlett Road south.
Niagara EMS say the deceased is a boy who suffered “a traumatic head injury.”
Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the collision.
Collision reconstruction and forensic teams are on scene and roads are closed on Greenlane Road between Bartlett Road and Garden Gate Terrace.
More to come.
