Hamilton woman charged with careless driving in December collision with pedestrian: police

A Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving charge tied to a December collision between a small SUV and a pedestrian in the city centre, according to police.
The incident happened at a marked crosswalk at James Street South and Young Street around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21.
Investigators say a Honda CRV, driven by a 36-year-old woman, made a left turn from Young Street with a green light and struck the pedestrian. The injured 48-year-old Hamilton woman was sent to hospital.
The driver of the Honda vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.
The pedestrian has since been released from the hospital and is still recovering from injuries at home.
