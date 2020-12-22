Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision with small SUV in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 9:25 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have so far ruled out speed and impairment as the cause of a collision between a small SUV and a pedestrian in the city centre on Monday morning.

Investigators say a Honda CRV, driven by a 36-year-old Hamilton woman, struck a 48-year-old Hamilton woman at a marked crosswalk at James Street South and Young Street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is currently in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 injured in late-night crash near Cayuga, Ont.

The driver of the Honda vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsYoung Streetjames street southWoman hit by car in Hamiltoncollision at james street southpedestrain hit by suv in hamiltonpedestrian hit at james street south
Flyers
More weekly flyers