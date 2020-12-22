Pedestrian sent to hospital after collision with small SUV in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have so far ruled out speed and impairment as the cause of a collision between a small SUV and a pedestrian in the city centre on Monday morning.

Investigators say a Honda CRV, driven by a 36-year-old Hamilton woman, struck a 48-year-old Hamilton woman at a marked crosswalk at James Street South and Young Street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is currently in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Honda vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

