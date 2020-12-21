Menu

2 injured in late-night crash near Cayuga, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 8:56 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been sent to hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on Highway 3 near Cayuga, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the crash happened between Brooks Road and Windecker Road just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

It’s believed the pickup was travelling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the tractor-trailer.

A passenger in the truck was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Trending Stories

Highway 3 remains closed as of Monday morning between Haldimand Highway 56 and Monture Street due to a petroleum-based substance that leaked from the tractor-trailer onto the roadway. The Ministry of the Environment in investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHighway 3Haldimand CountyCayuga
