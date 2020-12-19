11-year old boy is dead after falling through ice on Milton pond: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after he fell through ice on a pond in Milton.

“The Halton Regional Police Service are deeply saddened to report the 11 year old boy rescued from the storm management pond in Milton has succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt, Jeff Dunham said in a press release.

The child passed away at Milton District Hospital shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday evening officers said.

Police said emergency crews were called to an area off of Reece Court around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said two young boys went onto the ice at a storm management pond and both fell through.

One boy was able to free himself after trying to help the other, police said, and he ran to a nearby home for help.

Emergency crews were called and began to search the pond. The victim was found after around 15 minutes, officers said, and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police advised residents to be cautious around bodies of water in the early stages of winter as any ice formed is “not stable or dense enough to support weight.”

“Please remind your children to stay clear of ponds and other bodies of water without an adult present and if you’re unsure about ice surfaces then stay safe and just stay off icy surfaces,” Dunham said.

Police, Milton Fire and Paramedics onscene of a water rescue at storm pond off Reece Crt, Milton. A young boy has been pulled from the water and life saving efforts are being made.jd — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) December 19, 2020

