Biden, Democrats stand by $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Democratic leaders agreed on Wednesday (February 3) on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

She told reporters that Biden and Senate Democrats also agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus, while Republicans have offered a proposal of less than half of that figure.

Psaki also said that Biden will speak broadly about foreign policy when he visits the State Department on Thursday (February 4), but will not offer specifics on policy.

0:55 Biden administration committed to ‘restoring rule of law, democracy’ in the U.S Biden administration committed to ‘restoring rule of law, democracy’ in the U.S

Psaki reiterated that Biden believes the United States must work closely with allies on China, a relationship his Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said is arguably the most important Washington has in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.

Psaki did not give details on any sanctions that could be imposed in response to the coup.