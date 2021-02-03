Regina businesses donate Valentine’s Day gift baskets to long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

As Valentine’s Day approaches, some Regina businesses and other community members are making sure seniors in the city have something to be excited about.

On Wednesday, Peekaboo Limousine Service dropped off 65 gift baskets at Luther Special Care Home, which residents will receive on Feb. 14.

It’s part of the Project Love program.

Mitch Blyth, Peekaboo Limo’s general manager, said he understands the struggles seniors have been going through due to the coronavirus pandemic and thought this would be a good way to cheer them up.

“My niece wanted a gift basket for her grandmother in long-term care, my father is in long-term care in Wynyard, my grandmother, dating back to 1966, was an employee of long-term care facility. So, it’s all very close,” Blyth said.

“A lot of the residents of these long-term care homes are not able to see their families at all so to brighten their day and put a smile on their face is the whole initiative.”

The gifts contain everything from stuffed animals to chocolate and other treats. He said it couldn’t have been done without the help of his family.

“My wife Cindy and her sister Joy have a company called Gift Baskets, Bracelets & Beyond by Cindy and they’ve donated their time and they made these baskets,” Blyth said. “So, they’re very, very busy ladies.”

Blyth said through Project Love, they delivered baskets to other senior care homes in Regina including William Booth Special Care Home.

