Crime

SIU investigates after ‘interaction’ between man and Toronto police officers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of police on scene near Sherbourne and Richmond streets on Feb. 3, 2021.
A photo of police on scene near Sherbourne and Richmond streets on Feb. 3, 2021. Doug Gamey / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog say it is investigating an “interaction” between a man and Toronto police officers on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Sherbourne and Richmond streets at around 3 a.m. for reports of a property being damaged.

Toronto paramedics said one patient was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 Toronto police officers injured, man in custody after knife attack in Etobicoke

Police would not elaborate on what happened during the confrontation as the Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitRichmond StreetOntario SIUsherbourne streettoronto police officersaltercattion
