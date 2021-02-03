SIU investigates after ‘interaction’ between man and Toronto police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog say it is investigating an “interaction” between a man and Toronto police officers on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Sherbourne and Richmond streets at around 3 a.m. for reports of a property being damaged.

Toronto paramedics said one patient was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police would not elaborate on what happened during the confrontation as the Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

— More to come.

SIU investigating interacation that occurred this morning between a man and Toronto Police Service officers in the Richmond and Sherbourne area. More information to come later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 3, 2021

DAMAGE IN PROGRESS:

Adelaide St + Sherbourne St

– police o/s

– @SIUOntario has invoked their mandate

– further update/information to come from SIU

– any witness/information please call SIU, @TorontoPolice 416-808-2222 @CanStopCrime 222-Tips

– ongoing investigation#GO212933

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 3, 2021

