SIU investigates after ‘interaction’ between man and Toronto police officers

Ontario’s police watchdog say it is investigating an “interaction” between a man and Toronto police officers on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Sherbourne and Richmond streets at around 3 a.m. for reports of a property being damaged.
Toronto paramedics said one patient was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police would not elaborate on what happened during the confrontation as the Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
