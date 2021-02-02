Canada sees 2,828 new coronavirus cases as feds ink deal to produce vaccines at home

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 2,828 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 786,421.

Health officials across the country also said another 81 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, meaning to date, the virus has claimed 20,213 lives in Canada.

However, more than 716,000 people have recovered from the disease, and over 22.2 million tests have been administered.

According to Health Canada, as of Jan. 21, more than 1.1 million doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed across the country.

Of those, 983,777 have been administered, meaning approximately 1.32 per cent of the country’s population have been vaccinated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced companies Precision NanoSystems and Novavax are on track to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

“This is a major step forward to get vaccines made in Canada for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

He said Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding with Novavax to produce their COVID-19 vaccine at the NRC Royalmount facility in Montreal.

“Pending Health Canada approval, tens of millions of Novavax COVID-19 doses will be made right here at home,” he said.

New cases in the provinces

In Ontario, 745 new cases of the virus were reported, and health officials said another 14 people have died.

To date, the province has seen 270,925 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,238 fatalities.

Meanwhile, 1,053 new cases were detected in Quebec pushing the province’s total case load to 264,526.

Thirty-eight more deaths means to date, 9,862 people have died in Quebec after contracting COVID-19.

Saskatchewan added 223 new cases of the virus, for a total of 24,236 infections.

Eight more deaths in the province push the total death toll to 314.

Health officials in the province also said two cases of the virus variant first detected in the U.K. has been identified in the Regina zone.

Meanwhile, Manitoba reported 83 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in the province to 29,733. However, health officials said due to a “data reset,” no deaths were being reported on Tuesday.

“The deaths will be updated and reported Wednesday, Feb. 3,” the province’s website said.

In Atlantic Canada, 26 new cases of the virus were reported.

New Brunswick health authorities reported 25 new infections, and said 18 more people have died.

Nova Scotia saw one new case of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island did not release any new COVID-19 data on Tuesday, but two new cases reported on Monday pushed the province’s total caseload to 113.

Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador said no new cases were identified, and said no one else has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In western Canada, 697 more people have contracted the virus, health officials confirmed.

Another 268 cases were detected in Alberta, while 429 more people have fallen ill in British Columbia.

Health officials in Alberta also confirmed 13 more people have died, pushing the province’s total number of fatalities to 1,660.

Eight more deaths in B.C. mean to date, 1,218 people have died in the province after testing positive for COVID-19.

One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the Northwest Territories, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 36.

Thirty-five of the territory’s cases are considered to be resolved.

Neither the Yukon or Nunavut reported new cases or deaths associated with the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Global cases near 104 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world continued to climb towards 104 million on Tuesday.

By 6 p.m. ET, there were 103,744,194 confirmed infections globally, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, it has claimed 2,248,365 lives globally.

The United States remains the viral epicentre of the virus, having recorded more than 24.4 million COVID-19 infections and 446,403 fatalities to date.