Health

B.C. adds 429 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations rise again

By Sean Boynton Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 429 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional related deaths' B.C. health officials report 429 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional related deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 2. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and why the health order will likely be extended on Feb. 5.

Another 429 British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday, while eight more people have died from the virus.

The province has now seen a total of 68,366 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll stands at 1,218.

Read more: ‘Hold off on the Super Bowl celebrations,’ B.C. health officials say amid COVID-19 restrictions

Hospitalizations have also risen again after five more patients were admitted over the past 24 hours. As of Tuesday, there were 294 people receiving care in hospital across B.C. — 82 of whom were in intensive care.

Those numbers were still lower than the peaks in late December and early January, when the seven-day average for hospitalizations stood at 370.

There were 4,542 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, while 7,080 people were in self-isolation after coming into potential contact with positive cases.

Health officials are focusing on the potential for another spike in cases this month, warning people not to gather at homes or bars and restaurants to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday or celebrate the Lunar New Year next Thursday.

Click to play video 'Vancouver bars and restaurants cautiously prepare for Super Bowl Sunday' Vancouver bars and restaurants cautiously prepare for Super Bowl Sunday
Vancouver bars and restaurants cautiously prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that the combination of highly transmissible variants of the virus from the United Kingdom and South Africa, coupled with a nationwide shortage of vaccines, mean people must continue to follow restrictions on gatherings and other health orders.

Current restrictions are set to expire Friday, yet Henry has hinted that another extension will be announced.

