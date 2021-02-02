424 marijuana plants seized at grow-op in Watson Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A marijuana grow-op in Watson, Sask., has been busted, says the RCMP.

Police said they initially went to a building on Railway Avenue in the community 90 km east of Saskatoon on Jan. 18 after an alarm went off.

A number of marijuana plants were discovered, police said.

The RCMP said an investigation was launched and it was determined the plants were not being grown under a Health Canada medical licence and in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

Members of the RCMP trained Clandestine Laboratory Team assisted RCMP officers in searching the building on Jan. 30.

Police said 424 marijuana plants at various levels of maturity were seized, along with hydroponic equipment.

No charges have been announced and police said they continue to investigate.

