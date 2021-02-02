Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

424 marijuana plants seized at grow-op in Watson Sask.: RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 5:09 pm
The RCMP said 424 marijuana plants at various levels of maturity were seized at a grow-op in Watson, Sask.
The RCMP said 424 marijuana plants at various levels of maturity were seized at a grow-op in Watson, Sask. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A marijuana grow-op in Watson, Sask., has been busted, says the RCMP.

Police said they initially went to a building on Railway Avenue in the community 90 km east of Saskatoon on Jan. 18 after an alarm went off.

Read more: Man charged in major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask. tentatively headed to trial

A number of marijuana plants were discovered, police said.

The RCMP said an investigation was launched and it was determined the plants were not being grown under a Health Canada medical licence and in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

Members of the RCMP trained Clandestine Laboratory Team assisted RCMP officers in searching the building on Jan. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Package containing contraband tobacco, marijuana, shatter seized at Warkworth Institution

Police said 424 marijuana plants at various levels of maturity were seized, along with hydroponic equipment.

No charges have been announced and police said they continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations' OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations
OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations – Oct 17, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPMarijuanaSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPGrow OpCannabis ActMarijuana Grow Op
Flyers
More weekly flyers