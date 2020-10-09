Menu

Crime

Nearly 530 marijuana plants seized from Hamilton Township rural property: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 11:29 am
Northumberland OPP seized hundreds of marijuana plants from a property in Hamilton Township on Thursday.
Northumberland OPP seized hundreds of marijuana plants from a property in Hamilton Township on Thursday.

Two people face cannabis-related charges following the search of a property in Hamilton Township on Thursday.

As part of an investigation led by the Northumberland and Peterborough County OPP’s Community Street Crime Units, investigators executed a search warrant at a rural property on White Road South, about 15 kilometres southeast of the community of Roseneath or 13 kilometres north of the community Baltimore.

OPP say police seized 529 marijuana plants with an estimated value of $529,000.

Geoffry Hodgson, 72, of Baltimore, Ont., and Rosario Visconti, 47, of Hamilton Township, were both arrested and charged with growing more than four plants at a home and possession for the purpose of distributing.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 18.

OPP seized hundreds of marijuana plants from a property in Hamilton Township on Thursday.
OPP say the Central Region Emergency Response Team and canine unit assisted with the execution of the warrant.

