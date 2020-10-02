Menu

Crime

3,386 marijuana plants reportedly seized following grow op bust in Trent Lakes

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:19 pm
According to police, officers reportedly seized a total of 3,386 outdoor marijuana plants, 525 pounds of marijuana buds, and some grow equipment.
According to police, officers reportedly seized a total of 3,386 outdoor marijuana plants, 525 pounds of marijuana buds, and some grow equipment. via Peterborough County OPP

An individual from St. Catharines, Ont., is facing charges following a cannabis grow op bust in the Municipality of Trent Lakes in which 3,386 marijuana plants were reportedly seized, according to OPP.

OPP, joined by the Peterborough and Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team, executed the search warrant Thursday at a rural property in the municipality.

Read more: 26 arrested after firearms, 4,000 cannabis plants seized east of Bancroft: OPP

According to police, officers seized 3,386 outdoor marijuana plants, 525 pounds of marijuana buds, and some grow equipment.

A photo provided by OPP following the reported bust at the rural property.
A photo provided by OPP following the reported bust at the rural property. via Peterborough County OPP

Deli Li, 46, of St. Catharines, is charged with growing plants outside the home and possession for the purpose of distribution.

The accused is set to appear in court on Dec. 16. The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
