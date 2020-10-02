3,386 marijuana plants reportedly seized following grow op bust in Trent Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An individual from St. Catharines, Ont., is facing charges following a cannabis grow op bust in the Municipality of Trent Lakes in which 3,386 marijuana plants were reportedly seized, according to OPP.

OPP, joined by the Peterborough and Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team, executed the search warrant Thursday at a rural property in the municipality.

According to police, officers seized 3,386 outdoor marijuana plants, 525 pounds of marijuana buds, and some grow equipment.

A photo provided by OPP following the reported bust at the rural property. via Peterborough County OPP

Deli Li, 46, of St. Catharines, is charged with growing plants outside the home and possession for the purpose of distribution.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is set to appear in court on Dec. 16. The investigation is ongoing.

2:18 OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market