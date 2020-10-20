Border officials seize more than a half ton of marijuana at Blue Water Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Customs officers at the Blue Water Bridge uncovered more than a half ton of marijuana inside a garbage truck.

Officials says that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers encountered a trash hauler coming into the U.S. around 11:15 p.m. Sunday that raised some red flags during primary inspection.

The driver said he was transporting municipal trash to a landfill in New Boston, Mich. Instead, officers found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana inside trash bags in the back of the truck.

“Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders,” said acting port director April Donaghy, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry.

“Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I’m proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure.”

Officials say during the 2020 fiscal year, they have seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across Michigan.