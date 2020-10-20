Menu

Crime

London man arrested in Stanley Street weapons investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 11:14 am
Police say they were contacted just after 10 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police have arrested a man in connection with a weapons investigation on Stanley Street.

On Monday at around 9:30 a.m., police say a man was driving an e-bike on Wharncliffe Road South in the area of Stanley Street when he passed another man he knew.

The two started to argue, and police say the man on the bike went home and then returned to the area on foot with a gun.

Police say they were contacted just after 10 a.m. after the man with the gun left the area.

A description of the suspect and possible location were given to officers, and Stanley Street, between Wharncliffe Road and Perry Street, was closed for the investigation.

At 10:40 a.m., a suspect was arrested, and police say with a search warrant, officers seized a pellet gun, three airsoft rifles and several ammunition types.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

The suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 13, 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

