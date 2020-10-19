London police investigating after truck with stolen plates crashes into Carling home

Send this page to someone via email

London police say officers are investigating after a truck smashed into the front of a house on Elliott Street, just north of Oxford Street, in the city’s Carling neighbourhood.

Police were contacted just after 2:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a vehicle crashing into a house.

Emergency crews, including police and fire, responded and found the truck partially inside the home but the person or people inside the vehicle had already fled the scene.

The fire department reported that no one was home at the time of the crash.

Truck into house on Elliot St. no driver , no one at home , E4 staying on scene all other apparatus are released #ldnont pic.twitter.com/vFG3t1scCb — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 19, 2020

A search of the area failed to turn up any suspect or suspects but police say officers determined that the licence plates on the truck had been stolen.

No injuries were reported and the street crime unit is in the early stages of its investigation.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the vehicle remained lodged into the front of the house.

Police say anyone with information can contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

