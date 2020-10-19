Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police investigating after truck with stolen plates crashes into Carling home

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
A truck struck a house on Elliott Street just before 3 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020.
A truck struck a house on Elliott Street just before 3 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020. Jacquelyn LeBel/Global News

London police say officers are investigating after a truck smashed into the front of a house on Elliott Street, just north of Oxford Street, in the city’s Carling neighbourhood.

Police were contacted just after 2:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a vehicle crashing into a house.

Read more: Woman charged in London, Ont., explosion to plead guilty

Emergency crews, including police and fire, responded and found the truck partially inside the home but the person or people inside the vehicle had already fled the scene.

The fire department reported that no one was home at the time of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

A search of the area failed to turn up any suspect or suspects but police say officers determined that the licence plates on the truck had been stolen.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported and the street crime unit is in the early stages of its investigation.

Read more: Driver smashes into numerous buildings in Toronto’s east end, suspect arrested, police say

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the vehicle remained lodged into the front of the house.

Police say anyone with information can contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Surrey senior at a loss after runaway RV crashes into his house' Surrey senior at a loss after runaway RV crashes into his house
Surrey senior at a loss after runaway RV crashes into his house
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceSuspect Vehiclestolen licence plateTruck Crashes Into HomeElliott StreetCarling neighbourhoodhome struck by vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers