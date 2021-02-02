8 COVID-19-related deaths, 223 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Saskatchewan health officials on Tuesday.

Two death deaths were reported in the Saskatoon zone — a person in their 70s and a person aged 80-plus. Two deaths were also reported in the southeast zone — a person in their 70s and a person aged 80-plus.

Deaths of a person in their 40s in the northwest zone, a person in their 50s in the Regina zone and two people in their 60s in the northwest and north-central zone were also reported.

It raised the death toll in the province to 314 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The province reported 223 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 24,236. Officials reported 266 recoveries, with a total of 21,602 individuals now recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the new cases were in the north-central (28), Saskatoon (38) and Regina (65) zones.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New cases were also reported in the far northwest (14), far north-central (8), far northeast (8), northwest (18), northeast (7), central-west (6), central-east (3), south-central (7) and southeast (8) zones. Officials said they are awaiting residence information in 13.

The seven-day average of daily new cases sits at 227 — 18.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

Officials said hospitalization data is not available as they continue to update data reporting times.

Health officials said 1,974 tests were processed in the province on Monday, bringing overall tests processed to 512,512.

Vaccine distribution

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is now at 35,575 after 106 doses were administered on Monday — 73 in the Saskatoon zone and 23 in the far northeast.

Health officials said this represents 109 per cent of doses received in the province to-date, with officials saying the overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from the vaccine vials.

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many aspects of our lives including finances The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many aspects of our lives including finances