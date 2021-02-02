Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia planning to use all vaccine doses during Pfizer delays' Nova Scotia planning to use all vaccine doses during Pfizer delays
WATCH: Nova Scotia is sticking to its vaccination strategy of holding half of all supply to administer a second dose.

Nova Scotia has reported one new case of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The province says the new case is in the central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual has been self-isolating as required.

Ten cases of COVID-19 remain active in the province.

“The low number of cases we have been seeing is a reflection of the hard work put in by Nova Scotians, and we can’t stop now,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“We must continue our efforts to contain the virus by following public health protocols as we roll out the vaccine.”

Read more: N.S. restaurants get new COVID-19 check-in solution to track patrons

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has administered 15,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.  A total of 2,954 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

McNeil, alongside chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, are expected to provide an update on the vaccination rollout on Wednesday.

The two are expected to meet for a provincial briefing at 3 p.m.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 163,597 tests for the virus.

There have been 493 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. Two people are currently in hospital, including one in ICU.

