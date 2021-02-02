Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought, man charged in alleged sex assault on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 2:39 pm
The Balmoral and Regent hotels are pictured in the downtown eastside in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
The Balmoral and Regent hotels are pictured in the downtown eastside in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses or anyone with information about an alleged sexual assault in the Downtown Eastside that has led to charges against a suspect.

Victor Austin, a 49-year-old man from Vancouver, was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of sex assault and was released with court-ordered conditions.

Police said he’d been arrested on Jan. 12 in connection to the alleged attack, which occurred sometime in early January.

“Investigators believe there may be other people who know the suspect and may have information that could be useful to the investigation,” spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said Tuesday.

Police said they do not have an exact location for the attack.

Under his conditions, Austin is not allowed to be alone in any residence with a woman who is not a member of his immediate family, and cannot provide alcohol or drugs to any woman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

