Woman accused in sexual assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park disappears for third time

A 34-year-old woman accused in a particularly vicious sex assault in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park last April has disappeared once again and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Nicole Edwards was last seen Jan. 6 leaving her halfway house in Surrey, Vancouver police said Friday.

Last May, she and another person, Jason Tapp, were accused of forcing a woman into a tent, holding her against her will, beating her, and sexually assaulting her with a weapon.

The attack is alleged to have lasted for more than 15 hours before the victim escaped.

“This was a high-profile case this past summer as it was alleged Ms. Edwards committed a heinous and violent offence,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

She was eventually charged with nine counts relating to sexual assault, assault and confinement.

While Edwards’ whereabouts are unknown, police said she does frequent the Downtown Eastside.

Police issued a similar public appeal last August when Edwards was wanted for allegedly breaching her bail conditions.

She was located and arrested, and eventually released to live in a halfway house.

“We’re counting on the public to again help us find her,” Visintin said.

Edwards is five feet three inches tall and around 161 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.