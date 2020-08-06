VPD asking for help locating woman charged in violent sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a charged suspect who failed to return to a half-way house.

33-year-old Nicole Edwards was last seen on July 20 at the half-way house in Surrey she is required to stay at. She failed to abide by her court ordered conditions and left the half-way house.

Edwards and an additional person are believed to be responsible for a violent sexual assault that occurred in Oppenheimer Park in April. She has been charged with nine counts of offences relating to sexual assault, assault and confinement. She was released from custody with several court-imposed conditions, and she is now wanted for breaching those conditions.

Nicole Edwards is described as 5’ 3” tall, approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

This is the VPD’s second plea for assistance with locating Edwards, as she has failed to report to her bail supervisor in the past.

Anyone who sees Nicole Edwards or knows her whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.