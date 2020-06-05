Menu

Pair accused in ‘horrific’ Vancouver sex assault sought after skipping bail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 4:13 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 4:17 pm
Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, are facing 15 charges in relation to an alleged violent sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park in April. .
Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, are facing 15 charges in relation to an alleged violent sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park in April. . Vancouver police

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

Vancouver police are searching for a man and woman charged with a violent sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park who have allegedly skipped bail.

The assault is alleged to have taken place at the homeless camp in April.

Police say the victim was forced into a tent, where the pair are accused of holding her against her will, beating her, and sexually assaulting her with a weapon.

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

The attack is alleged to have lasted for more than 15 hours before the woman escaped.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Police say when they arrested Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, in May they located a gun along with “various items associated with the offence.”

Tapp and Edwards are facing 15 charges in relation to the alleged assault, and were released from jail on multiple conditions.

They were last seen on May 29, and failed to report to their bail supervisor on Tuesday, police say.

READ MORE: After Oppenheimer Park homicide, homeless camp pushes back on safety concerns

Tapp is described as six-foot-five and about 250 pounds with black, curly hair and brown eyes.

Edwards is described as five-foot-three and about 125 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees Tapp or Edwards or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Sexual Assault, vancouver police, oppenheimer park, Violent Sexual Assault, oppenheimer park assault, sexual assault suspects
