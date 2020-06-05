Pair accused in ‘horrific’ Vancouver sex assault sought after skipping bail

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

Vancouver police are searching for a man and woman charged with a violent sexual assault in Oppenheimer Park who have allegedly skipped bail.

The assault is alleged to have taken place at the homeless camp in April.

Police say the victim was forced into a tent, where the pair are accused of holding her against her will, beating her, and sexually assaulting her with a weapon.

The attack is alleged to have lasted for more than 15 hours before the woman escaped.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” said Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Police say when they arrested Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, in May they located a gun along with “various items associated with the offence.”

Tapp and Edwards are facing 15 charges in relation to the alleged assault, and were released from jail on multiple conditions.

1:49 Oppenheimer Park likely won’t reopen for weeks after decampment Oppenheimer Park likely won’t reopen for weeks after decampment

They were last seen on May 29, and failed to report to their bail supervisor on Tuesday, police say.

Tapp is described as six-foot-five and about 250 pounds with black, curly hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Edwards is described as five-foot-three and about 125 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees Tapp or Edwards or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911.