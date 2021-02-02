Impaired charges laid after two crashes on City of Kawartha Lakes highways: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP issued impaired driving charges following two recent crashes on highways in the municipality.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 just west of Oakwood.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, OPP reported.

One of the drivers, David Shedden, 37, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 25.

Also on midnight Saturday, OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the driver was impaired and in possession of a quantity of heroin.

Cody Thorne, 29, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, possession of heroin, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was released and is also scheduled to appear in Lindsay court on March 25.