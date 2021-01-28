Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West man charged with impaired driving following fatal collision north of Trenton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 9:52 am
A Quinte West man has been charged in connection to a fatal head-on collision on Jan. 24 north of Trenton.
A Quinte West man has been charged in connection to a fatal head-on collision on Jan. 24 north of Trenton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Quinte West man has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a fatal head-on collision in the Trenton area on the weekend.

OPP say one driver, a 63-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., died following a head-on collision Sunday morning between two vehicles on County Road 40 just north of Telephone Road in Trenton.

Read more: Quinte West collision leaves one dead, several others injured: OPP

Three other people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

On Wednesday, police arrested the other driver.

Trending Stories

Camden Jopp, 48, of Quinte West, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing via video in Belleville court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video 'Pickering man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 2 college students' Pickering man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 2 college students
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingFatal CollisionDrunk DrivingQuinte WestTrentonQuinte West OPPCounty Road 40County Road 40 collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers