Quinte West man charged with impaired driving following fatal collision north of Trenton: OPP

A Quinte West man has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a fatal head-on collision in the Trenton area on the weekend.

OPP say one driver, a 63-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., died following a head-on collision Sunday morning between two vehicles on County Road 40 just north of Telephone Road in Trenton.

Three other people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

On Wednesday, police arrested the other driver.

Camden Jopp, 48, of Quinte West, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing via video in Belleville court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.