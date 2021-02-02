Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba Merv predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video 'Groundhog Day 2021 in Manitoba' Groundhog Day 2021 in Manitoba
Global News Weather Specialist Kahla Evans checks in with Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre and Manitoba Merv for Groundhog Day 2021.

Manitoba can expect an early spring in 2021 — at least according to a groundhog puppet.

Manitoba Merv, the furry forecaster at Oak Hammock Marsh, made his annual prediction Tuesday for Groundhog Day, and it’s a positive one for those who are sick of winter.

“This morning, he went out, and he did not see his shadow, so that predicts an early spring,” Teresa Visser of Oak Hammock Marsh told 680 CJOB.

Read more: Winnipeggers explore biodiversity in wetlands at Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre

Story continues below advertisement

Visser said the veteran forecaster’s predictions have been consistently accurate in past years.

Trending Stories

“I have records that it’s about 98 per cent,” she said.

Merv isn’t the only groundhog — puppet or otherwise — calling for an early spring. Many of his Canadian counterparts, including Wiarton Willie and Shubanacadie Sam, had similar forecasts.

In addition to Groundhog Day, Tuesday is also World Wetlands Day, which raises global awareness of the significant impact wetlands have on the worldwide environment.

Click to play video 'Dealing with wildlife' Dealing with wildlife
Dealing with wildlife – May 27, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Groundhog DayWetlandsGroundhogOak Hammock MarshManitoba Mervworld wetlands daygroundhog puppet
Flyers
More weekly flyers