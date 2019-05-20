Environment
May 20, 2019 6:51 pm

Winnipeggers explore biodiversity in wetlands at Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Learning about biodiversity at Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre

Michael Draven/ Global News
Winnipeggers learned about biodiversity in the city’s wetlands at the Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre on Monday.

The centre offers an in-depth look at what exactly biodiversity is.

“Wetlands are basically the biodiversity basin,” Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre’s Jacques Bourgois. “That’s where you find the most different species of birds, insects. Besides the tropical rain forests, this is basically our current rain forest of the north, this is where you can find a huge diversity of anything.”

A bird gets examined at Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre

Michael Draven/ Global News

Visitors were able to take part in song-bird banding, water chemistry, and educational walks through the marsh.

Two children walk through the marsh at Oak Hammock Interpretive Centre

Michael Draven/ Global News

Staff says they hope educational activities like these will help give more insight into the biodiversity Winnipeg has all around the city.

Officials say when people learn more about species that are at risk, they’ll typically care more and want to help.

The marsh is home to over three hundred different species.

