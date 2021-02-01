Police say two men charged after Aylmer, Ont. church holds in person service

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were charged with provincial offences after police say a church in Aylmer, Ont., held an in-person service this weekend, in violation of provincial pandemic rules.

Police say the men — a 57-year-old and a 26-year-old whose names have not been released — are charged with hosting an event exceeding the number of people permitted.

Investigators say a charge has also been laid against the church corporation.

They say other evidence is being reviewed that could lead to additional charges.

Police say the service was held Sunday at the Church of God.

Last week, police said they had identified 47 people alleged to have breached emergency orders during an indoor and outdoor gathering at the same church on Jan. 24.

