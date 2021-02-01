Menu

Health

Police say two men charged after Aylmer, Ont. church holds in person service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 11:51 am
Aylmer Police congregate in the parking lot of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., following an in person church service on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Aylmer Police congregate in the parking lot of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont., following an in person church service on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Two men were charged with provincial offences after police say a church in Aylmer, Ont., held an in-person service this weekend, in violation of provincial pandemic rules.

Police say the men — a 57-year-old and a 26-year-old whose names have not been released — are charged with hosting an event exceeding the number of people permitted.

Read more: ‘Be part of the solution’: Aylmer, Ont., police chief calls on churchgoers to follow restrictions

Investigators say a charge has also been laid against the church corporation.

They say other evidence is being reviewed that could lead to additional charges.

Trending Stories

Police say the service was held Sunday at the Church of God.

Last week, police said they had identified 47 people alleged to have breached emergency orders during an indoor and outdoor gathering at the same church on Jan. 24.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Video shows maskless crowd inside Aylmer, Ont., church' Coronavirus: Video shows maskless crowd inside Aylmer, Ont., church
Coronavirus: Video shows maskless crowd inside Aylmer, Ont., church
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicReopening Ontario ActChurch of GodHenry HildebrandtAylmer churchAylmer church of God
