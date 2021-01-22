Menu

Crime

Protestors in Woodstock charged under Reopening Ontario Act

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Police have handed out five charges under the Reopening Ontario Act, and say more charges could be coming, following a protest in downtown Woodstock.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a group of individuals gathered in the area of Museum Square in downtown Woodstock, police said.

Police believe a number of the people were from “out of town, and have attended various other locations throughout the province for similar protests,” according to a release from Woodstock Police.

Read more: Sentencing adjourned for Kitchener’s Daniella Leis in London explosion case

Prior to the event, the police say they discouraged the organizers from going ahead with the event, and warned that charges could be laid.

As a result of the gathering, five people have been charged and further charges may be pending. Police stress that none of the individuals who received tickets were homeless.

Read more: 10 people charged following drug bust in Exeter

Officials say Woodstock residents have been largely complicit with the stay-at-home restrictions, but advise that participating in events like this one could lead to charges.

